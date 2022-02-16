Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Short Interest Update

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the January 15th total of 3,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.26.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.66. 2,649,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Embraer has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -55.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Embraer in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Embraer by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Embraer by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

