Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.650-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $879.60 million-$879.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $833.76 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.000-$3.000 EPS.

NASDAQ:IPAR traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.97 and a 200-day moving average of $86.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $65.84 and a 52-week high of $108.35.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

IPAR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.00.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 602 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $56,588.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $69,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,571,068. 44.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth approximately $605,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.