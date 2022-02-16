Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.53 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Retail Opportunity Investments updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.020-$1.080 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.02 to $1.08 EPS.

NASDAQ:ROIC traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.65. 1,720,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,325. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $20.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 97.78%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Allstate Corp increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 62,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 30,469 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 69,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,502,000. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.