Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,665,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,878,869. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average is $19.66. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $38.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Altice USA alerts:

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $145,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $421,075 in the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Altice USA by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Altice USA by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Altice USA by 147.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 12,599 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $5,371,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Altice USA by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 971,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,724,000 after buying an additional 408,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Altice USA to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.08.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.