Novacoin (NVC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $369,957.73

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. In the last week, Novacoin has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $369,957.73 and $4.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Novacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,005.08 or 1.00018602 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00066226 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00027376 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00020174 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.96 or 0.00390857 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Buying and Selling Novacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

