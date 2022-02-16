Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tronox had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Tronox’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Tronox updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.080-$3.590 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.08-3.59 EPS.

TROX stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.15. 1,588,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 2.29. Tronox has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TROX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Tronox during the 4th quarter worth $467,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Tronox by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at about $745,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $820,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

