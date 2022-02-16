Zacks: Analysts Expect GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) will report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GXO Logistics.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.43.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 731.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GXO traded up $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,805. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.85. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

