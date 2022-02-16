Zacks Investment Research Lowers Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) to Sell

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Forma Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Shares of FMTX stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.29. 150,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,794. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.84. Forma Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $535.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $8,474,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,802,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,634,000 after buying an additional 344,670 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 256,000 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,256,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 1,467.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 124,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forma Therapeutics (FMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.