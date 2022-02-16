Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

ABG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.75.

NYSE:ABG traded up $9.29 on Wednesday, reaching $184.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,645. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $146.43 and a 12-month high of $230.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.19.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

