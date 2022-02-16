PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PHX Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.88.

NYSE PHX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.41. 222,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,220. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PHX Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The firm has a market cap of $83.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 0.91.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.19). PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 27.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PHX Minerals will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 16,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $35,677.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Stephens acquired 40,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $93,030.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 150,453 shares of company stock valued at $336,605. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG3 Management LLC lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 75,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 323,010 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 16,479 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 21,732 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,094,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,055,000 after acquiring an additional 160,625 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 27,618 shares during the period. 49.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

