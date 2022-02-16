Short Interest in Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Declines By 35.5%

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the January 15th total of 100,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Fortescue Metals Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortescue Metals Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

Shares of FSUGY stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.65. The company had a trading volume of 64,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,869. Fortescue Metals Group has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $41.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.63.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.