Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.750-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Customers Bancorp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.000-$ EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CUBI. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.33.

Customers Bancorp stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.52. The company had a trading volume of 199,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,509. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.90 and a 200-day moving average of $52.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.61.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.02). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $210.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven Issa sold 14,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $846,226.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $1,468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,490 shares of company stock valued at $14,557,424. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 190,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,440,000 after purchasing an additional 36,338 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 234,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,331,000 after purchasing an additional 48,254 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 415.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

