Analysts Expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) will post ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Purple Innovation posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 471.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Purple Innovation.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRPL. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.87.

PRPL traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,589,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,660. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $40.81. The stock has a market cap of $426.33 million, a PE ratio of 106.17, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 155,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $2,090,930.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey acquired 47,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,279,926 shares of company stock valued at $60,756,383 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

