Sentinel Chain (SENC) Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Sentinel Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. Sentinel Chain has a total market capitalization of $186,793.74 and $63,697.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sentinel Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00039349 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00105618 BTC.

About Sentinel Chain

SENC is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Sentinel Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SENCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.