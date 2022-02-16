Analysts Expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to Post $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) will report earnings per share of $0.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. MercadoLibre reported earnings per share of ($1.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 187.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $4.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $10.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MercadoLibre.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. Barclays boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,887.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,733,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,723,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in MercadoLibre by 1.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 61,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,167,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 52.0% during the second quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 38,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,550,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 18.7% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

MELI traded down $36.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,133.84. 558,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,338. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $957.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1,970.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,147.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,460.86. The stock has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 713.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

