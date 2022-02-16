Havy 1-Day Volume Tops $520.00 (HAVY)

Havy (CURRENCY:HAVY) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Havy has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Havy has a total market cap of $27,070.27 and approximately $520.00 worth of Havy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Havy coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Havy alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00020399 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000396 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000256 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000912 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Havy Profile

HAVY is a coin. Havy’s total supply is 8,200,000,000 coins. Havy’s official Twitter account is @CapraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Havy’s official website is havy.io

Buying and Selling Havy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Havy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Havy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HAVYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Havy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Havy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.