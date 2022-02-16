Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Danaos alerts:

DAC stock traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $98.76. 296,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,663. Danaos has a 1-year low of $33.79 and a 1-year high of $102.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.77 and a 200-day moving average of $77.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.09. Danaos had a net margin of 156.54% and a return on equity of 18.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Danaos’s payout ratio is currently 4.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaos by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,894 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in Danaos by 7.4% during the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 0.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 1,223.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.