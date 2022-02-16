DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Issues Earnings Results

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.67) earnings per share. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:DASH traded down $6.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,394,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,918,044. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.67. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $91.96 and a 12-month high of $257.25. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.29 and a beta of -0.36.

DASH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DoorDash from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.89.

In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $70,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 20,777 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $2,233,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 575,438 shares of company stock valued at $94,941,382 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in DoorDash by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in DoorDash by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,540,000 after buying an additional 25,953 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $1,544,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in DoorDash by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

