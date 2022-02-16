Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.58-$6.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $905-$930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $935.98 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.580-$6.180 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LOPE shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grand Canyon Education currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.25.

Shares of LOPE traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.09. 344,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,215. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $115.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.49. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.51.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth about $1,001,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth about $2,914,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

