$3.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will announce sales of $3.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.03 billion and the highest is $3.23 billion. Universal Health Services reported sales of $3.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year sales of $12.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.40 billion to $12.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.73 billion to $13.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Universal Health Services.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UHS traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.81. The stock had a trading volume of 729,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.97. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $116.23 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

