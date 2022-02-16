SONM Price Tops $0.16 (SNM)

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One SONM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000478 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SONM has traded flat against the US dollar. SONM has a market capitalization of $58.77 million and $142,489.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SONM

SONM is a coin. It was first traded on June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 coins. SONM’s official website is sonm.com . The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

SONM Coin Trading

