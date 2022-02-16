$2.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will announce $2.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.03 billion. Constellation Brands posted sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full year sales of $8.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $8.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.20 billion to $9.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS.

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STZ traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.91. 1,905,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -736.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $258.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.52 and a 200 day moving average of $226.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -310.00%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

