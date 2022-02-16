Brokerages Anticipate Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) will post $1.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren reported sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year sales of $6.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RL shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.07.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $130.04. 926,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,826. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $102.96 and a 1-year high of $142.06. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.42.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $580,745,000 after purchasing an additional 230,560 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,659,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $517,390,000 after purchasing an additional 66,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $496,517,000 after purchasing an additional 139,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,051,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,224,000 after buying an additional 69,928 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,023,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $238,390,000 after buying an additional 71,994 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

