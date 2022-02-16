Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $28.87-29.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.202-7.252 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.16 billion.Equinix also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $28.870-$29.200 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQIX. Raymond James increased their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinix from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $765.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $863.88.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $673.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,096. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $760.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $795.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 241.68%.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 3,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.12, for a total value of $2,939,016.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,346 shares of company stock worth $15,112,776. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 42.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,619,000 after buying an additional 189,179 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1,060.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.