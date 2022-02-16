ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Short Interest Down 38.4% in January

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 313,900 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the January 15th total of 509,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 308,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDRA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 2,455.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 212,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,709,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 128,711 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 23.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 60,182 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

NDRA traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.48. 406,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,934. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.13.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

