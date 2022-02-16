Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Short Interest Down 30.1% in January

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,020,000 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the January 15th total of 12,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.28.

MCHP traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $75.50. 4,103,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,920,394. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.253 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 54.71%.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 94,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $7,903,240.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438 over the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,680,000 after acquiring an additional 13,768,272 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,267 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373,594 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,429,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,836,000 after buying an additional 3,698,604 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,498,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $391,653,000 after buying an additional 2,138,768 shares during the period. 44.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

