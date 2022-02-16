$226.57 Million in Sales Expected for National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) will report sales of $226.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $231.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $221.90 million. National Energy Services Reunited posted sales of $213.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.
On average, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full-year sales of $891.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $887.20 million to $896.58 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover National Energy Services Reunited.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.
NASDAQ NESR traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 225,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,321. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82. National Energy Services Reunited has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.
National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.
