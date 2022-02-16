Brokerages Anticipate Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) to Announce $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) will report $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.06. Axos Financial reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on AX. Raymond James lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley upgraded Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $325,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,546,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Axos Financial by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 966,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,841,000 after purchasing an additional 536,225 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in Axos Financial by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 420,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,687,000 after purchasing an additional 214,805 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth $10,563,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Axos Financial by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,969,000 after purchasing an additional 176,193 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.01. 241,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,796. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $43.10 and a 52-week high of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.46.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

