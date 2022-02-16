KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $549.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.95 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

NYSE:KAR traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,048,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,098. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,236.00, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average is $15.71. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,164,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,057,000 after purchasing an additional 550,001 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 780,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,186,000 after purchasing an additional 239,286 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 366,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 173,162 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,370,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 415,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 143,687 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

