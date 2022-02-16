HCW Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HCWB) Short Interest Update

HCW Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HCWB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the January 15th total of 129,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 157,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCW Biologics during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HCW Biologics by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 21,114 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in HCW Biologics during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in HCW Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCW Biologics in the third quarter worth $63,000.

Get HCW Biologics alerts:

NASDAQ:HCWB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.33. 59,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,105. HCW Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $7.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11.

HCW Biologics Inc is a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies. HCW Biologics Inc is based in MIRAMAR, Fla.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HCW Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCW Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.