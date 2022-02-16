Short Interest in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Decreases By 40.0%

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the January 15th total of 109,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
AFT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,241. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.08. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $17.20.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
