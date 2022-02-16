Catcha Investment Corp (NYSE:CHAA) Short Interest Down 40.9% in January

Catcha Investment Corp (NYSE:CHAA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the January 15th total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHAA. RP Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Catcha Investment by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,712,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,529,000 after acquiring an additional 851,667 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Catcha Investment by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,271,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after acquiring an additional 539,874 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Catcha Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,277,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Catcha Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,936,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catcha Investment by 1,512.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 196,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHAA remained flat at $$9.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 100,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,645. Catcha Investment has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82.

Catcha Investment (NYSE:CHAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Catcha Investment Company Profile

Catcha Investment Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

