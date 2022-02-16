Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Expected to Post Earnings of $8.40 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $8.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.29 to $8.50. Virtus Investment Partners reported earnings of $6.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will report full year earnings of $39.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $38.72 to $40.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $43.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $41.95 to $45.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Virtus Investment Partners.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 32.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.15 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRTS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

In other news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total value of $1,491,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 295,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $82,103,000 after acquiring an additional 16,939 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 39,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 530,176 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $147,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

VRTS stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.96. 30,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,510. The company has a quick ratio of 15.51, a current ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52 week low of $226.38 and a 52 week high of $338.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.