$0.93 EPS Expected for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report $0.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Ecolab posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $6.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ecolab.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.15.

Ecolab stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,368,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,788. The company has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $180.37 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecolab (ECL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.