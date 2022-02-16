Tadpole Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $1.60 Million (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 16th. Tadpole Finance has a market cap of $1.60 million and $22,776.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $6.94 or 0.00015754 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tadpole Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00045101 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,139.89 or 0.07128631 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,994.37 or 0.99882430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00050024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00052533 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002930 BTC.

About Tadpole Finance

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tadpole Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tadpole Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TADUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Tadpole Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tadpole Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.