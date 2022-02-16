WINk (WIN) Hits Market Cap of $403.24 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 16th. WINk has a market cap of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINk coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WINk has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00009645 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00009332 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $247.00 or 0.00560786 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000096 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.