Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) will announce earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Immersion’s earnings. Immersion posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Immersion will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Immersion.

Get Immersion alerts:

IMMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, Director Eric Singer acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $237,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 12,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $65,368.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Immersion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Immersion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Immersion by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 49.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMMR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.97. 277,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,613. Immersion has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $164.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82.

About Immersion

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immersion (IMMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.