Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.84) by $1.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NYSE:DDL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.20. The stock had a trading volume of 383,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,343. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dingdong has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $46.00.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 8,965.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 32,905 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at about $1,303,000. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile
Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dingdong (Cayman) (DDL)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.