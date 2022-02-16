Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.84) by $1.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:DDL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.20. The stock had a trading volume of 383,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,343. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dingdong has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 8,965.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 32,905 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at about $1,303,000. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dingdong (Cayman) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

