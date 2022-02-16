Insider Selling: Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Insider Sells 241,366 Shares of Stock

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) insider Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 241,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $3,386,364.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 271 shares of Eagle Point Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $3,794.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 104,162 shares of Eagle Point Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $1,458,268.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 28,753 shares of Eagle Point Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $402,829.53.

On Friday, February 4th, Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 70,590 shares of Eagle Point Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $988,260.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 34,000 shares of Eagle Point Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $477,360.00.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 200,000 shares of Eagle Point Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $2,870,000.00.

ECC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.98. 216,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,726. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.13. The company has a market cap of $452.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is 18.40%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Further Reading

