William T. Robbins Sells 50,000 Shares of Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) Stock

Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) EVP William T. Robbins sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $912,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of MNDT traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,678,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,072. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Mandiant Inc has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $22.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.57.
Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mandiant Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNDT. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.
Mandiant Company Profile
Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.
