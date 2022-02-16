Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells $316,008.64 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Doug Bailey sold 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $316,008.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:POWI traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,403. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.65. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 0.95.
Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Power Integrations by 65.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on POWI. Susquehanna upgraded Power Integrations from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.
About Power Integrations
Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.
