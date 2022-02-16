Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells $316,008.64 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Doug Bailey sold 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $316,008.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:POWI traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,403. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.65. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Power Integrations by 65.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on POWI. Susquehanna upgraded Power Integrations from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

