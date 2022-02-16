Thomas F. Herman Sells 2,000 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $53,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:GO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.11. 538,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,612. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of -0.19. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $42.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 97,940 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,997,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,478,000 after buying an additional 343,990 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 179,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after buying an additional 113,562 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.