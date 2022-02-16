Thomas F. Herman Sells 2,000 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2022

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $53,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:GO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.11. 538,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,612. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of -0.19. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $42.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 97,940 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,997,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,478,000 after buying an additional 343,990 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 179,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after buying an additional 113,562 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.