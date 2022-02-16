Brokerages Set OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Price Target at $37.00

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

OGE has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2,083.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,399,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,130. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $38.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 69.79%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

