Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.80.

RCUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

In related news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $34,444.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $91,546.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,518 shares of company stock worth $1,830,516 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RCUS traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.92. 560,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,201. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.38. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.