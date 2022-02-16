Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.80.
RCUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.
In related news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $34,444.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $91,546.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,518 shares of company stock worth $1,830,516 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE RCUS traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.92. 560,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,201. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.38. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.85.
Arcus Biosciences Company Profile
Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.