First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the January 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ROBT stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.79. 15,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,934. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.97. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1 year low of $45.64 and a 1 year high of $58.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 1,761.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 648.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter.

