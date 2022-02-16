American Express (NYSE:AXP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.250-$9.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.01 billion-$50.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.80 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded American Express from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $188.44.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $198.38. 4,121,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,476,594. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.89 and its 200 day moving average is $170.60. The company has a market capitalization of $153.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. American Express has a 1-year low of $126.07 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.87.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 466,271 shares of company stock valued at $85,562,348 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,638,584,000 after acquiring an additional 622,891 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in American Express by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,794 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,218 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

