Short Interest in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) Drops By 33.0%

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the January 15th total of 10,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,227. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97.

Get Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 75,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 308,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.