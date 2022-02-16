Short Interest in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Declines By 32.3%

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the January 15th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $850,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 32,054 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 47,045 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 221.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 19,539 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.99. The stock had a trading volume of 22,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,891. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $27.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

