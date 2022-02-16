PotCoin Hits Market Cap of $1.60 Million (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $376.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44,089.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,145.55 or 0.07134545 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.24 or 0.00290859 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.48 or 0.00760917 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00013190 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00009538 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00073718 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.45 or 0.00409293 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.04 or 0.00215556 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,392,167 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

