$1.80 EPS Expected for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) will report earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the highest is $1.83. Berry Global Group reported earnings of $1.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $8.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Berry Global Group.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.23.

Shares of BERY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.18. The company had a trading volume of 563,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,375. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.39 and its 200-day moving average is $66.75. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,035,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 26.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 36.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 25.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,818,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,843,000 after acquiring an additional 566,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berry Global Group (BERY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.